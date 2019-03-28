Stars' Ben Bishop: Questionable to return Wednesday

Bishop is considered questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Flames due to a lower-body injury.

Bishop exited the contest following a non-contact injury, so it would be pretty surprising if we saw the stud netminder again Wednesday. Anton Khudobin figures to handle the goaltending duties the rest of the way and would line up as the primary netminder moving forward if Bishop's issue costs him more time.

