Stars' Ben Bishop: Rakes up Leafs
Bishop made 29 saves in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Big Ben was sharp, which is a nice change from his recent cool stretch. His season overall has been solid -- Bishop has a 2.38 GAA and .924 save percentage. No, it's not the stellar numbers he put up last season, but they are close to his career norm. Bishop could see a little extra rest over the rest of the season, so he's ready for a long postseason run.
