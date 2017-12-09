Stars' Ben Bishop: Ready for Saturday's start against Vegas
Bishop (back) will return to the crease for Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
If you own Bishop in fantasy, hopefully his sitting out Thursday's game against the Blues was enough of a mental break, as he surrendered three goals on 15 shots to the Predators before getting pulled in favor of Kari Lehtonen four days ago. Still, Bishop has claimed 13 wins over 23 appearances, and his .910 save percentage isn't so bad considering that goals are up across the league this year. He'll certainly need to act as one of his team's best penalty killers in this next match against a Golden Knights expansion club boasting the league's third-ranked offense overall.
