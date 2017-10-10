Stars' Ben Bishop: Ready for start Tuesday
Bishop will be in net for Tuesday night's contest against the Red Wings.
While Bishop was able to post a shutout before leaving Friday's contest, he was unable to come away with a win and only had to stop 19 shots against an untested Vegas team. While Detroit hasn't been prolific in its scoring efforts thus far, the team still sits at 2-0-0 and has been excellent on the defensive end of the ice, making victory a tall order for the veteran keeper.
