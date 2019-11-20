Stars' Ben Bishop: Rebounds from previous outing
Bishop stopped all but one of the 33 shots he faced in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Vancouver.
Bishop was pulled in his previous start on Saturday -- a game the Stars rallied to win -- after giving up three goals on 15 shots. But he turned in a solid performance on Tuesday and is now unbeaten in his last six starts (5-0-0). Aside from that abbreviated start his last time out, Bishop has held his opponent to exactly one goal in his four other November starts.
