Bishop will protect the home net Saturday against the Avalanche, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has been among the hottest netminders in the league over the past few weeks, sporting a 6-2-0 record, a 1.74 GAA and a .945 save percentage over eight starts since Dec. 21. Hot streaks will clash Saturday when he and the Stars host an Avalanche squad that has won five straight games, tallying 4.40 goals per game over that span.