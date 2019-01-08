Stars' Ben Bishop: Receives starting nod Tuesday
Bishop will protect the net Tuesday against the Blues in St. Louis, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has hit a slide in his road showings recently, going 1-4-0 with a 3.24 GAA and a .891 save percentage over his past five appearances. The Blues own a minus-10 goal differential in 24 home games this season, so Bishop could bust out of his funk.
