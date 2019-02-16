Stars' Ben Bishop: Remains on shelf

Bishop (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop reportedly had a 50-50 chance of rocking the road cage in Saturday's contest, but the Stars will leave him on injured reserve for the time being. This also means that Anton Khudobin will continue serving as the interim No. 1 goalie for Dallas, with Landon Bow and his two games' worth of NHL experience playing second fiddle.