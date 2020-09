Bishop (undisclosed) continues to be unfit to play and won't be available against the Golden Knights for Game 3 on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

At this point, it feels safe to assume that Bishop reaggravated whatever is bothering him in his brief Game 5 clash with Colorado. Even if the netminder is cleared to return at some point, it would be somewhat surprising to see the Stars deviate from using Anton Khudobin between the pipes.