Bishop (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play ahead of Monday's Game 2 matchup with Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In his two outings this postseason, Bishop was far from stellar, as he gave up eight goals on 58 shots (.862 save percentage). With the netminder still on the shelf, Dallas figures to continue utilizing Anton Khudobin between the pipes. If the Stars re-sign Khudobin in the offseason, fantasy players may want to anticipate a more even distribution of starts between Bishop and Khudobin heading into the 2020-21 campaign.