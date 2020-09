Bishop (undisclosed) will not be in action for Game 7 against Colorado on Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

It's unclear if Bishop was rushed back into action too soon or if he reaggravated his injury in Game 5, but his brief appearance in which he gave up four goals on 19 shots before getting the hook may be his last outing of the season if Dallas loses Thursday. In his stead, Anton Khudobin will continue to defend the cage for the Stars.