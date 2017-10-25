Stars' Ben Bishop: Returning to crease Thursday
Bishop will start Thursday's contest in Edmonton, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
In what has developed into something of mini controversy, Bishop was yanked from Tuesday's loss to Colorado and wasn't shy about voicing his displeasure with the decision. Bishop is a fiery guy who'll feel he has something to prove Thursday when he takes on an Oilers squad that's scored just four goals over its last three games.
