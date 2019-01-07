Stars' Ben Bishop: Road struggles continue
Bishop made 25 saves and gave up four goals in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg
Bishop has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three outings. The Stars' netminder boasts a very mediocre 5-7-0 road record this season. On the other side of things, Bishop has played stellarly at home and currently holds a 9-3-2 in front of Dallas' home crowd. Moving forward, Bishop's owners should be keeping a keen eye on where his starts are coming -- home or away -- and dress him accordingly.
