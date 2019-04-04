Stars' Ben Bishop: Ruled out Friday
Bishop (lower body/rest) won't be available for Friday's game against Chicago, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop will miss his fourth-straight game after suffering a lower-body injury March 27. Per Shapiro, it's possible Bishop could draw the start in Saturday's game against Minnesota, but the team could elect him to rest for the playoffs. In his stead, Anton Khudobin will most likely draw the start Friday and Landon Bow will continue to serve as his backup.
