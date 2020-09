Bishop (undisclosed) remains unfit and won't be available against the Lightning for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Bishop has played in just one of the Stars' previous 18 contests due to his undisclosed injury. Even if healthy, it would take a pretty poor outing from Anton Khudobin to be unseated as the preferred option between the pipes for Dallas. At this point, fantasy players shouldn't expect Bishop to play any time soon and should be focusing on next season when it comes to the netminder.