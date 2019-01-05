Stars' Ben Bishop: Scheduled to start Sunday

Bishop will work between the pipes as Sunday's road starter versus the Jets, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop has been rather inconsistent on the way to a 14-9-2 record, 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage between 25 starts and 26 total appearances this season. Facing Winnipeg is not what you'd consider an easy task, as that club ranks third on the power play (27.9 percent) and eight overall in scoring at 3.33 goals per game.