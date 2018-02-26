Bishop will tend twine Tuesday night against the visiting Flames, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop was fortunate to have skated away with a win over the Flames on Nov. 24, as he'd coughed up four goals on 38 shots at home. Both of these teams have work to do in order to slide firmly into playoff position, whereas Dallas' No. 1 netminder will hope to emerge from a rough patch that's seen him post an ugly 3.88 GAA and .844 save percentage with only one victory over his last five outings. Interestingly enough, Stars backup Kari Lehtonen has maintained a .929 save percentage through seven appearances this month.