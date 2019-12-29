Stars' Ben Bishop: Season-high saves in win
Bishop made 41 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Colorado on Saturday night.
It was a season-high number of saves for Big Ben, who hadn't won since Dec. 10. It was an outstanding bounce back for Bishop -- he'd allowed 15 goals in his previous four starts. Perhaps the big man in red stopped at his house and delivered a new goal stick.
