Stars' Ben Bishop: Secures OT victory
Bishop stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Bishop didn't face a ton of pucks and Steven Stamkos, who accounted for both Lightning goals, was the only Tampa Bay player to solve him. It was a solid first performance out of the All-Star break by Bishop, who has held his opponent to two goals or less in each of his last six starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.