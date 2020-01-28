Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Secures OT victory

Bishop stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Bishop didn't face a ton of pucks and Steven Stamkos, who accounted for both Lightning goals, was the only Tampa Bay player to solve him. It was a solid first performance out of the All-Star break by Bishop, who has held his opponent to two goals or less in each of his last six starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories