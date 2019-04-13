Stars' Ben Bishop: Seeking second straight win
Bishop will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 2 against the Predators in Nashville, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Bishop was fantastic in Game 1, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road victory. The 6-foot-7 netminder will likely be tested early and often Saturday, as the Predators will undoubtedly be doing everything in their power to avoid dropping a second straight game in their own barn, where they went 25-14-2 during the regular season.
