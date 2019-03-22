Stars' Ben Bishop: Sees win streak snapped

Bishop made 29 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Bishop saw his six-game winning streak come to an end in this one despite posting another solid performance. He kept Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon off the scoresheet despite nine shots on goal, leaving the result in doubt until Colorado's empty-netter in the final minute. Bishop is among the best goalies to own for the fantasy playoffs, as he's at the top of his game right now and the Stars' cushion on the teams chasing them for a playoff spot isn't large enough to afford many days off for the team's No. 1 netminder down the stretch.