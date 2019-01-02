Stars' Ben Bishop: Set to face Devils at home
Bishop will start in goal Wednesday versus New Jersey, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Despite losing his final start of 2018, Bishop enjoyed a solid December, going 5-4-1 in 10 appearances. Beyond the record, his individual numbers are what stood out the most, as Bishop posted a 2.20 GAA and .929 save percentage over the 10 contests. His first start of 2019 comes against a streaking Devils team that's won four of its last five but are a dismal 4-12-3 on the road this season. Start Bishop with confidence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...