Stars' Ben Bishop: Set to face Devils at home

Bishop will start in goal Wednesday versus New Jersey, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Despite losing his final start of 2018, Bishop enjoyed a solid December, going 5-4-1 in 10 appearances. Beyond the record, his individual numbers are what stood out the most, as Bishop posted a 2.20 GAA and .929 save percentage over the 10 contests. His first start of 2019 comes against a streaking Devils team that's won four of its last five but are a dismal 4-12-3 on the road this season. Start Bishop with confidence.

