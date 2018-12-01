Bishop stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

After getting beaten by Bo Horvat late in the first period, Bishop buckled down and stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second and third to give the Stars a chance to erase the deficit. The 32-year-old had missed the previous five games while on IR with a lower-body injury, but Bishop looked 100 percent in his return to action. Look for him to immediately step back into the No. 1 role for Dallas.