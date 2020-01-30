Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Shelled by Leafs at home

Bishop allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

This loss saw Bishop allow more than three goals for the first time in eight games. Dallas will now hit the road for three straight, beginning Saturday in New Jersey, and Bishop will likely see two starts on the road trip. After the Devils, the Stars play a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, taking on the Rangers first followed by the Islanders.

