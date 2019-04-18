Stars' Ben Bishop: Shines in blowout win
Bishop made 34 saves Wednesday and allowed only one goal in the Stars' 5-1 win over Nashville in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.
Before the game was 15 minutes old, Bishop had seen his team score four goals and chase Pekka Rinne from the opposing net. Armed with a four-goal, first-period lead, Bishop and the Stars cruised to victory in this one, evening the series at two and setting up a pivotal Game 5 in Nashville on Saturday.
