Stars' Ben Bishop: Shines in series-clinching win
Bishop allowed one goal on 48 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win against the Predators in Game 6.
The Vezina Trophy candidate allowed only 12 goals over six contests in the series, and closed the series out with three straight victories. Bishop has the ability to carry the Stars to a deep postseason run if he can keep performing at this level against the Blues in the second round.
