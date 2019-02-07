Stars' Ben Bishop: Should be ready Saturday
Bishop (undisclosed) is expected to be available against the Yotes on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop won't dress versus the Preds on Thursday, as Anton Khudobin will get the starting nod while emergency call-up Landon Bow sits in reserve. The Stars haven't officially named a starter for Saturday's matchup, but at a minimum, it appears Bishop will be healthy enough to serve as the backup if needed.
