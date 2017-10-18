Stars' Ben Bishop: Shuts down Coyotes

Bishop stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's win over Arizona.

That's consecutive victories for Bishop, who is having a strong start with his new team. The 30-year-old is sporting a .944 save percentage through five appearances and finally giving Dallas some reason to be optimistic about its goaltending situation. With a career .919 save percentage and several outstanding seasons in Tampa Bay to his name, Bishop is a proven starting netminder who should remain a fantasy asset on a Stars team loaded with offensive talent up front.