Stars' Ben Bishop: Shuts down Sabres

Bishop turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

Jamie Benn lit the lamp midway through the first period, and it was all the offense Bishop needed as he posted his third shutout of the season. The veteran netminder's allowed three goals or less in five straight starts, and he'll wrap up January with a 2.32 GAA and .918 save percentage in seven games.