Bishop stopped 28 of 29 shots, only allowing a Brayden Schenn shot past him Friday during a 2-1 win over St. Louis.

The fact that Bishop won despite his teammates getting just 16 shots on the Blues goal says how effective he was in this one. Save for a hiccup against Vancouver, Bishop is riding high in February, and owners should be more confident in starting him at this point.

