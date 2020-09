Bishop (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Even if healthy, Bishop would likely be hard-pressed to steal the No. 1 job away from Anton Khudobin, especially considering he went 1-6-0 with a 4.54 GAA in his previous seven appearances. Heading into next season, Bishop should reclaim the starting job, though he may need to split minutes with Khudobin.