Bishop (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to play and isn't dressed for Wednesday's round-robin contest against Colorado.

Bishop was the expected starter for this one but was a late scratch, with third-stringer Jake Oettinger dressing to back up Anton Khudobin. Stars blueliner John Klingberg was also held out with the unfit to play designation, and it's unclear at this point if either he or Bishop will miss Sunday's final round-robin game against St. Louis.