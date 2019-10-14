Stars' Ben Bishop: Slashed by Sabres
Bishop allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to Buffalo on Monday.
Following Monday's loss, Bishop's record stands at an unsavory 1-3-1 on the year. The Sabres, already leading 2-0, only recorded three shots in the third period, two of which eluded Bishop. Until we start seeing favorable results on a consistent basis, consider any Dallas netminder a risky fantasy play.
