Stars' Ben Bishop: Slated for start Tuesday

Bishop will be in goal for Tuesday night's contest against the Blue Jackets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has looked like the top tier goalie that he was in season's past lately, posting a .946 save percentage and 1.58 GAA on his way to four wins, including two shutouts, in his last five starts. The veteran goalie holds a great .933 save percentage in home games and will be looking to take advantage of a Columbus team that was shutout in its last game.