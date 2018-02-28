Bishop will be between the pipes for Thursday's contest with Tampa Bay, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The big netminder will face one of his former teams Thursday after turning in a 38-save shoutout in his last start. It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Bishop in recent times, though, as he's 2-3-0 with a 2.93 GAA and .896 save percentage in his last six games, including two outings that he allowed four goals. While Tampa Bay scores more goals than any other team and owns the NHL's best record, they could have tired legs when they travel to Dallas on Thursday after playing against the Sabres on Wednesday.