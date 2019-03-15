Stars' Ben Bishop: Slated to sit Friday
Bishop (lower body) will not be available for Friday's game against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars recalled Landon Bow from the AHL ranks, which likely positions him to serve as the backup Friday, though the starter has yet to be announced. The star netminder exited Thursday's game against the Wild after recording just seven saves due to a lower-body issue that has yet to be clarified. His next opportunity to retake the crease arrives Sunday when the Canucks come to town.
