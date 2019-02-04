Stars' Ben Bishop: Slated to start Monday
Bishop is expected to defend the cage at home versus Arizona on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop is riding a three-game winning streak during which he registered one shutout and a 1.00 GAA. The netminder will look to keep rolling against a Yotes squad that is averaging just 2.59 goals (fourth worst in the league).
