Bishop will man the crease for Tuesday's tilt in Detroit, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars elected to start Kari Lehtonen on Monday for the first night of a back-to-back, so Bishop will get the look in the latter game. Bishop has started the last 11 games for Dallas, posting a terrific 2.07 GAA and .937 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts.