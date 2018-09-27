Stars' Ben Bishop: Solid in win
Bishop made 21 saves Wednesday, helping the Stars down Colorado 3-1 in preseason action.
Playing a full 60 minutes, Bishop was solid in his second preseason game. The Stars could once again find themselves playoff bound in 2018-19, but they'll need the 31-year-old netminder to stay healthy and produce at a high level if they're to qualify for "bonus hockey".
