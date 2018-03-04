Stars' Ben Bishop: Sounds bells for win
Bishop made 35 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Blues on Saturday.
That was just what the doctor ordered after allowing five goals his last outing. Bishop has won just two games in his last five starts. although he is 2-2-1 in that span. He is generally reliable in fantasy, but he needs to elevate his game as the Stars continue to fight for a playoff spot.
