Stars' Ben Bishop: Stacked against Blackhawks

Bishop is slated to occupy the cage Thursday as a road starter against the Blackhawks, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop certainly wasn't restricted in his chess match against the expansion Golden Knights on Tuesday, as he set aside all 34 shots he faced on the way to his 21st career shutout. He'll look to stay hot against a Chicago team that is tied for ninth in scoring (3.17 goals per game), despite featuring a power play (17.3 percent) that is superior to only eight teams.