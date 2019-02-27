Stars' Ben Bishop: Stands strong in loss

Bishop surrendered only two goals on 46 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Vegas clearly had the upper-hand on offense in this game, but it took until late in the third period for the hosts to cash in on their chances thanks to Bishop's excellent play. The goalie drops to 19-14-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He's still looking for his first win since returning from an upper-body injury.