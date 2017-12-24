Stars' Ben Bishop: Stands tall against Predators
Bishop made 29 saves on 32 shots in Saturday's shootout win over Nashville.
Bishop shutout the Blackhawks in his last start and followed up with a solid performance against the Predators. He stymied Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala in the shootout before Tyler Seguin potted the winner. He's been inconsistent, but Bishop owns a decent 15-9-2 record and .910 save percentage. He's playing well right now, so get him in your lineup.
