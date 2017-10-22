Stars' Ben Bishop: Stands tall for fourth straight win

Bishop stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.

Bishop has now picked up four straight victories, bringing him to 5-1-0 on the season. The 30-year-old is sporting a rock-solid .928 save percentage and proving to be a very significant acquisition by the Stars. Given they way he's currently playing and the fact Dallas has been struggling in the goaltending department for years, Bishop could see a very heavy workload this season. Take full advantage.