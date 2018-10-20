Stars' Ben Bishop: Stands tall in loss to Wild
Bishop stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.
The game was scoreless through two periods as Bishop and Devan Dubnyk were locked in an impressive goaltending duel, but both offenses finally got on the board in the third, with Bishop and the Stars coming out on the losing end. The 31-year-old has been running a little hot and cold to begin the season, but despite a 2-3 record in five starts, Bishop still has a respectable .920 save percentage.
