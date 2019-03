Bishop stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

This was a big game for the 32-year-old goalie, helping him correct course after losing his first two games back from an upper-body injury. Bishop reached 20 wins for the fifth time in his career, with a 20-14-2 record to go with a 2.25 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Stars return home to face the 21st-ranked offense of the Rangers on Tuesday, who score an average of 2.84 goals per game.