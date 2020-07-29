Bishop will start Thursday's exhibition against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Shapiro also noted that Bishop and Khudobin are expected to split the game with about 30 minutes of action each. Bishop's starting nod could be a signal that he will be the first to take the net when the Stars begin the round-robin, but Khudobin was outplaying him down the stretch and should be in the mix as well. Thursday's exhibition could also play a factor in how the staff decides to proceed in net.