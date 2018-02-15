Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Friday
Bishop will guard the home goal Friday against the Blues, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop surrendered four goals on 20 shots to the Canucks in his last outing, taking a loss for the first time in three February starts. The veteran netminder had posted two consecutive winning efforts in goal prior to that loss and will attempt to get back on track Thursday against a Blues club that has tallied just 2.71 goals per game since the All-Star break.
