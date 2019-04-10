Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting Game 1
Bishop will be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 1 in Nashville, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Bishop closed out the regular season strong with a 24-save shutout against the Wild, picking up his 27th win of the regular season to top the 26 he posted his first year in Dallas during 2017-18. He will look to continue that success Wednesday against a Predators squad that closed out the regular season with five wins in its last six games.
