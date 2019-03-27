Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in Calgary
Bishop will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Flames, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was solid in his last start Monday against Winnipeg, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 road win. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 27th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 4.16 goals per game at home this campaign, first in the NHL.
